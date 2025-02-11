India and Maldives Strengthen Parliamentary Cooperation Through Technological and Cultural Exchange

Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla reaffirmed India’s commitment to strengthening its deep-rooted ties with the Maldives during bilateral talks with the visiting Maldivian delegation, led by H.E. Mr. Abdul Raheem Abdulla, Speaker of the People’s Majlis of Maldives. The discussions took place at Parliament House, highlighting both nations’ shared cultural heritage and expanding cooperation under India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and vision ‘SAGAR’ (Security and Growth for All in the Region).

During the meeting, Shri Birla showcased India’s recent advancements in the digital transformation of its parliamentary processes, particularly the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance legislative efficiency. He informed the delegation that the Indian Parliament now offers simultaneous interpretation services in 15 regional languages, with plans to expand this to 22 languages soon.

H.E. Mr Abdul Raheem Abdulla commended India’s technological strides, particularly its use of AI and digitalization in parliamentary operations. He expressed interest in leveraging India’s expertise to digitize the resources of the People’s Majlis of Maldives. Shri Birla assured full support from the Indian Parliament, promising to extend technological assistance to help the Maldives modernize its parliamentary framework.

Strengthening Cultural and Historical Bonds

Extending a warm welcome to the delegation, Shri Birla emphasized the longstanding historical and cultural ties between India and the Maldives. He highlighted the renewed momentum in bilateral relations following Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu’s visit to India last year. Shri Birla expressed confidence that the Maldivian Parliamentary delegation’s visit would further deepen the collaboration and understanding between the two nations.

Capacity-Building and Parliamentary Training Initiatives

Shri Birla discussed the significant role of PRIDE (Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies) in providing specialized training on parliamentary procedures. He underscored that the Maldivian Parliament and Secretariat could greatly benefit from PRIDE’s expertise in democratic practices and legislative operations. He expressed hope that the visit would pave the way for new collaborative avenues between the legislative bodies of both countries.

Celebrating India’s Democratic Milestones

The Lok Sabha Speaker informed the delegation about India’s ongoing celebrations marking 75 years of its Constitution—a cornerstone of the country’s vibrant parliamentary democracy and an inspiration in its developmental journey. He elaborated on India’s robust Parliamentary Committee System, describing committees as “Mini-Parliaments” that conduct in-depth scrutiny of key budgetary and policy matters. Shri Birla emphasized the non-partisan nature of these committees, which facilitate detailed deliberations often constrained by time in the larger House.

Mutual Appreciation and Future Cooperation

H.E. Mr. Abdul Raheem Abdulla expressed gratitude for the warm reception and lauded the Indian Parliament’s technological advancements, particularly its innovative use of AI. During his visit, he toured the Parliament Library, appreciating its modern facilities, and expressed a desire to see similar resources developed in the Parliament Library of the Maldives.

Delegation Participation and Observations

The meeting was attended by Members of Parliament, including Shri N.K. Premachandran, Shri Ashish Dubey, Shri Francis George, Shri Alok Kumar Suman, Shri Shafi Perambil, and Shri Utpal Kumar Singh, Secretary General of the Lok Sabha. Earlier in the day, the Maldivian delegation observed the proceedings of the Lok Sabha, where Shri Birla formally welcomed them in the House, further symbolizing the strong parliamentary ties between the two nations.

This visit marks a significant step in enhancing legislative cooperation, technological exchange, and cultural understanding between India and the Maldives, promising a future of strengthened bilateral relations.