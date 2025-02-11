Illegal Firearm Celebration Sparks Investigation
A police case was registered after a video of men engaging in celebratory firing at a wedding in Khurda village went viral. Gurpreet Singh and three unidentified individuals face charges under the Arms Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Two firearms have been confiscated following the incident.
A case has been registered by the police following a viral social media video depicting celebratory gunfire at a wedding ceremony, an official confirmed on Tuesday.
The incident occurred on the night of February 8 in Khurda village, where men were seen brandishing and firing firearms in the air during the wedding of Gurpreet Singh's younger brother.
Gursahib Singh, the Station House Officer of Garhdiwala police station, stated that an FIR has been filed against Gurpreet Singh and three unidentified individuals under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the Arms Act. Two firearms have been confiscated in relation to the incident.
