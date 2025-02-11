Left Menu

Illegal Pathway: A Journey Interrupted

A man named Arsh Kohlon has been accused of illegally sending Rohit Sharma to the USA under the guise of a study program. Rohit reportedly traveled through various countries before being apprehended and deported by US authorities. The case is under investigation by Indian police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jind | Updated: 11-02-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 20:35 IST
Illegal Pathway: A Journey Interrupted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been booked for allegedly facilitating illegal travel to the USA, as reported by police on Tuesday.

Suresh filed a complaint against Arsh Kohlon, alleging that Kohlon assured Rohit, Suresh's younger brother, of entry into the USA for academic purposes. Rohit contacted Chaitanya Academy Career in Karnal, and later, in November last year, found Kohlon, a supposed registered agent who charged Rs 10 lakh.

Kohlon orchestrated Rohit's journey from England to America via a route through several countries, culminating in his deportation by US authorities from California after being detained for illegal entry. The police, led by Investigating Officer Rajbir Singh in Uchana, are conducting further investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025