Illegal Pathway: A Journey Interrupted
A man named Arsh Kohlon has been accused of illegally sending Rohit Sharma to the USA under the guise of a study program. Rohit reportedly traveled through various countries before being apprehended and deported by US authorities. The case is under investigation by Indian police.
- Country:
- India
A man has been booked for allegedly facilitating illegal travel to the USA, as reported by police on Tuesday.
Suresh filed a complaint against Arsh Kohlon, alleging that Kohlon assured Rohit, Suresh's younger brother, of entry into the USA for academic purposes. Rohit contacted Chaitanya Academy Career in Karnal, and later, in November last year, found Kohlon, a supposed registered agent who charged Rs 10 lakh.
Kohlon orchestrated Rohit's journey from England to America via a route through several countries, culminating in his deportation by US authorities from California after being detained for illegal entry. The police, led by Investigating Officer Rajbir Singh in Uchana, are conducting further investigations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
