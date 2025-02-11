Illegal Pathway: A Journey Interrupted

A man has been booked for allegedly facilitating illegal travel to the USA, as reported by police on Tuesday.

Suresh filed a complaint against Arsh Kohlon, alleging that Kohlon assured Rohit, Suresh's younger brother, of entry into the USA for academic purposes. Rohit contacted Chaitanya Academy Career in Karnal, and later, in November last year, found Kohlon, a supposed registered agent who charged Rs 10 lakh.

Kohlon orchestrated Rohit's journey from England to America via a route through several countries, culminating in his deportation by US authorities from California after being detained for illegal entry. The police, led by Investigating Officer Rajbir Singh in Uchana, are conducting further investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)