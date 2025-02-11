Sarpanch Bypassed: Village Leadership Controversy in Madhya Pradesh

In a surprising incident in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district, a woman sarpanch was removed from her position after allegedly signing over her responsibilities to a man from her village. The agreement, signed on a Rs 500 stamp paper, stirred controversy within the local governance structure. District authorities, upon receiving a complaint, initiated an investigation which resulted in her dismissal from the office.

The Chief Executive Officer of District Panchayat, Aman Vaishnav, confirmed the irregularity. The sarpanch, Kailashi Bai Kachhawa, reportedly signed an agreement relinquishing her rights in favor of Suresh Garasiya. Despite her denial, evidence revealed that the stamp paper was acquired online and the contract was signed. This was further substantiated by witness statements.

The document, now circulating on social media, outlined Garasiya's new role in executing sarpanch duties, including supervising various government schemes. The agreement imposed a financial penalty for its breach but left the amount unspecified. The administrative action underscores the scrutiny faced by local governance bodies.

