Terror in Congo: CODECO's Night of Horror

In a heart-wrenching tragedy, more than 51 civilians in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo were brutally killed by armed militants in an overnight attack on several villages, authoritative sources confirmed on Tuesday.

The deadly assault by CODECO militants targeted the Djaiba group of villages, where they unleashed chaos with gunfire and machetes, setting homes ablaze late Monday night, reported local officials and witnesses.

Despite the presence of U.N. peacekeepers and Congolese soldiers, who were unable to prevent the massacre, the attack underscores ongoing tensions and violence driven by land and resource disputes in the region.

