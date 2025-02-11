Court Clears Path: Trump's Allies Acquitted in Classified Documents Case

In a significant decision, a U.S. court has agreed to drop charges against Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira. Both were accused of obstructing a federal investigation into mishandling of classified documents by Donald Trump.

This move comes after Trump was previously charged in connection with keeping classified items at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Together with his associates, Trump had denied the accusations.

The decision marks the close of all federal cases brought against Trump during his time out of office, underscoring a longstanding policy of not pursuing charges against a sitting president.

