Court Clears Path: Trump's Allies Acquitted in Classified Documents Case

A U.S. court has dropped charges against two associates of Donald Trump who were accused of obstructing a probe into his mishandling of classified documents. This decision ends federal cases against Trump while he was out of office. Trump, Nauta, and De Oliveira were previously charged but pleaded not guilty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-02-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 21:13 IST
  • United States

In a significant decision, a U.S. court has agreed to drop charges against Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira. Both were accused of obstructing a federal investigation into mishandling of classified documents by Donald Trump.

This move comes after Trump was previously charged in connection with keeping classified items at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Together with his associates, Trump had denied the accusations.

The decision marks the close of all federal cases brought against Trump during his time out of office, underscoring a longstanding policy of not pursuing charges against a sitting president.

(With inputs from agencies.)

