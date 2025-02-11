Left Menu

Renaming Fort Bragg: Revisiting History and Honoring Modern Heroes

In a reversal of a decision made under the Biden administration, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has signed an order to restore the name of Fort Bragg. Originally changed in 2023 to dissociate from its Confederate general namesake, the base is now named after World War II hero Pfc. Roland L. Bragg.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has restored Fort Bragg's name, a storied base in North Carolina, after it was renamed Fort Liberty in 2023 due to its Confederate ties. The Biden administration's initiative aimed to eliminate Confederate names, including the original dedication to Gen. Braxton Bragg.

Hegseth has instead chosen to honor Pfc. Roland L. Bragg, a World War II hero awarded the Silver Star and Purple Heart, bypassing laws prohibiting military bases from Confederate dedications. "Bragg is back!" Hegseth announced, capitalizing on the name's enduring recognition among the public.

The renaming decision faces scrutiny due to its financial implications, with projected costs rising from an initial estimate of USD 6.3 million in 2022 to approximately USD 8 million in 2023, amidst federal cost-cutting initiatives.

