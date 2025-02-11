Britain Withholds Endorsement of Paris AI Summit Declaration

Britain has opted not to endorse the Paris AI Summit's declaration, citing concerns over its clarity regarding global governance and national security issues, according to a spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Both Britain and the United States refrained from signing the document, which prioritized the need for AI to be open, inclusive, and secure, aligning with international frameworks.

The British government expressed that the declaration failed to sufficiently address significant national security questions posed by AI, emphasizing the continued importance of security as AI technology evolves.

(With inputs from agencies.)