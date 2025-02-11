Britain Withholds Endorsement of Paris AI Summit Declaration
Britain withheld its endorsement of the Paris AI Summit's declaration due to a lack of clarity on global governance and national security. The communique emphasized the importance of ethical and secure AI. A spokesperson highlighted concerns over AI's implications for security.
- United Kingdom
Britain has opted not to endorse the Paris AI Summit's declaration, citing concerns over its clarity regarding global governance and national security issues, according to a spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Both Britain and the United States refrained from signing the document, which prioritized the need for AI to be open, inclusive, and secure, aligning with international frameworks.
The British government expressed that the declaration failed to sufficiently address significant national security questions posed by AI, emphasizing the continued importance of security as AI technology evolves.
