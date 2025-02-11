Left Menu

Security Concerns Raised for Partha Chatterjee Amid Corruption Scandal

BJP MP Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato expresses concern over the safety of former minister Partha Chatterjee, involved in a recruitment scam. Mahato urges central authorities to ensure Chatterjee's protection, citing threats from the TMC. Additionally, Mahato demands the disbandment of the alleged corrupt School Service Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-02-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 21:52 IST
Senior BJP MP Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato has raised alarms over the safety of Partha Chatterjee, former West Bengal education minister, currently embroiled in a recruitment scam tied to the School Service Commission (SSC). Mahato's concerns focus on the threat posed by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Mahato has proactively written to the Prime Minister's Office, Union Home Ministry, and West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, requesting intervention to secure Chatterjee's safety. His letters convey fears of a TMC plot to permanently silence Chatterjee, especially after his transfer to a private healthcare facility.

The BJP leader has also called for the dissolution of the SSC, alleging its involvement in systemic corruption. Pointing to longstanding inefficiencies, Mahato advocates for an expert committee to reform recruitment processes, aiming to secure justice for qualified candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

