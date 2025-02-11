Security Concerns Raised for Partha Chatterjee Amid Corruption Scandal

Senior BJP MP Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato has raised alarms over the safety of Partha Chatterjee, former West Bengal education minister, currently embroiled in a recruitment scam tied to the School Service Commission (SSC). Mahato's concerns focus on the threat posed by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Mahato has proactively written to the Prime Minister's Office, Union Home Ministry, and West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, requesting intervention to secure Chatterjee's safety. His letters convey fears of a TMC plot to permanently silence Chatterjee, especially after his transfer to a private healthcare facility.

The BJP leader has also called for the dissolution of the SSC, alleging its involvement in systemic corruption. Pointing to longstanding inefficiencies, Mahato advocates for an expert committee to reform recruitment processes, aiming to secure justice for qualified candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)