Uttarakhand’s Stalled Anti-Corruption Drive: Delayed Appointment of Lokayukta
The Uttarakhand High Court has ordered the state to explain delays in appointing a Lokayukta. Despite spending heavily on the anti-corruption body, effective action remains elusive. The absence of a Lokayukta leads to increased court cases and potential political influence on state investigation agencies, as highlighted in a PIL.
- Country:
- India
The Uttarakhand High Court has directed the state government to submit an affidavit explaining the delays in appointing a Lokayukta. A division bench, including Chief Justice Guhanathan Narendar and Justice Ashish Naithani, made this demand owing to continued inaction on the part of the state administration.
Golapar resident Ravi Shankar Joshi, the petitioner, argues that substantial funds are being used annually to support the existing anti-corruption institution, yet a Lokayukta has not been appointed. Joshi's PIL highlights the ineffectiveness of the current setup in combating corruption compared to other states like Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.
The petition further notes that state investigation agencies remain under government control, reducing their independence. Despite previous demands for a report from the state government regarding the Lokayukta's appointment, compliance remains pending, raising concerns over political influence on law enforcement processes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bangladesh's Political Shake-up: Saima Wazed Faces WHO Ouster Amid Corruption Probe
Supreme Court Upholds Right to Protest, Dismisses Jharkhand Government's Plea
EV Industry Urges Government for Bold Reforms in Union Budget 2025-26
Government Seeks New SEBI Chairperson as Madhabi Puri Buch's Tenure Ends
Supreme Court Rejects Lawyer’s Plea Over Hindenburg-Adani Investigation