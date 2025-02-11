Left Menu

Uttarakhand’s Stalled Anti-Corruption Drive: Delayed Appointment of Lokayukta

The Uttarakhand High Court has ordered the state to explain delays in appointing a Lokayukta. Despite spending heavily on the anti-corruption body, effective action remains elusive. The absence of a Lokayukta leads to increased court cases and potential political influence on state investigation agencies, as highlighted in a PIL.

The Uttarakhand High Court has directed the state government to submit an affidavit explaining the delays in appointing a Lokayukta. A division bench, including Chief Justice Guhanathan Narendar and Justice Ashish Naithani, made this demand owing to continued inaction on the part of the state administration.

Golapar resident Ravi Shankar Joshi, the petitioner, argues that substantial funds are being used annually to support the existing anti-corruption institution, yet a Lokayukta has not been appointed. Joshi's PIL highlights the ineffectiveness of the current setup in combating corruption compared to other states like Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.

The petition further notes that state investigation agencies remain under government control, reducing their independence. Despite previous demands for a report from the state government regarding the Lokayukta's appointment, compliance remains pending, raising concerns over political influence on law enforcement processes.

