High Court Sets Date for Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Dispute

The Allahabad High Court scheduled March 5 for the next hearing in the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute. The Hindu side has filed suits seeking land possession and the mosque's removal, claiming it replaced a temple. A ruling rejected the Muslim side's plea, maintaining the suits' validity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 11-02-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 21:59 IST
The Allahabad High Court has scheduled March 5 for the next hearing of the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute. This decision continues the ongoing legal battle over the controversial site in Mathura.

Justice Ram Manohar Narain Mishra is presiding over the case, where the Muslim side has sought an amendment to their petition. Due to procedural issues, the court has directed the Muslim side to provide the Hindu side with a copy of this amendment before the next hearing.

The Hindu side has filed a total of 18 suits, aiming for the land's possession, the removal of the Shahi Idgah mosque, and the restoration of the temple. Previous rulings have rejected the Muslim side's challenges to the suits' validity under various legal frameworks, and the consolidation of related suits will proceed as planned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

