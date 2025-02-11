UAE's Call for Sudan Ceasefire Rejected Amid Rising Conflict

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has urged for a temporary ceasefire in Sudan during the upcoming holy month of Ramadan. However, this proposal was swiftly rejected by the Sudanese army, bringing to light accusations that the UAE is fueling the civil war by supporting the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

As the conflict in Sudan edges closer to its two-year anniversary, it has fostered one of the most significant humanitarian disasters globally, displacing more than 12 million people and leaving half the population in dire need of food. The UAE urges for peace during Ramadan, advocating a humanitarian ceasefire.

In an effort to stabilize the region, the UAE is organizing a summit in Addis Ababa with the African Union to raise funds for humanitarian relief, despite allegations of its involvement in the conflict. This initiative includes a $200 million commitment from the UAE, aimed at addressing the growing crisis in Sudan.

