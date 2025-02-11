Trio Arrested in Disturbing Case of Assault and Blackmail

In a grim incident unfolding in Paritala village, NTR district, police have arrested three men for the alleged rape and blackmail of a 19-year-old engineering student. Identified as Hussain, Prabhu, and Sidhu, the accused were taken into custody and are currently held at Nellore Central Jail.

The distressing case involved Hussain, initially in a relationship with the victim. According to police reports, an encounter at Hussain's home turned violent when Sidhu allegedly committed sexual assault as Hussain and Prabhu captured the act in a video. This footage was later used as a tool for blackmail.

The student suffered from ongoing threats and coercion, enduring over a month of harassment before finally seeking police assistance. Her courageous decision led to the arrest of the three individuals on charges including rape and gang rape. The victim, a hostel resident, shared a classroom with one of the accused, Prabhu.

(With inputs from agencies.)