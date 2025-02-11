Trio Arrested in Disturbing Case of Assault and Blackmail
Three men, including a classmate, have been arrested for allegedly raping and blackmailing a 19-year-old engineering student in NTR district. The suspects recorded an assault and used the video to extort the victim. The situation came to light after the student reported the incident to the authorities.
- Country:
- India
In a grim incident unfolding in Paritala village, NTR district, police have arrested three men for the alleged rape and blackmail of a 19-year-old engineering student. Identified as Hussain, Prabhu, and Sidhu, the accused were taken into custody and are currently held at Nellore Central Jail.
The distressing case involved Hussain, initially in a relationship with the victim. According to police reports, an encounter at Hussain's home turned violent when Sidhu allegedly committed sexual assault as Hussain and Prabhu captured the act in a video. This footage was later used as a tool for blackmail.
The student suffered from ongoing threats and coercion, enduring over a month of harassment before finally seeking police assistance. Her courageous decision led to the arrest of the three individuals on charges including rape and gang rape. The victim, a hostel resident, shared a classroom with one of the accused, Prabhu.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- rape
- blackmail
- NTR district
- engineering student
- arrest
- assault
- Hussain
- Prabhu
- Sidhu
- harassment