Court Fines Jharkhand Official Over Mining Licence Revocation

The Jharkhand High Court fined Sahibganj Deputy Commissioner Ram Niwas Yadav Rs 50,000 for improperly cancelling a mining firm's licence. The court ruled the cancellation unjustified as the licence was still valid. The affected firm was granted permission to pursue recovery of dues in civil court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 11-02-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 22:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, the Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday levied a fine of Rs 50,000 on Sahibganj Deputy Commissioner Ram Niwas Yadav.

The deputy commissioner had revoked the mining licence of a company despite its legitimacy being intact until September 8, 2023.

The court ruled that Mr. Yadav exceeded his authority in cancelling the valid lease and granted the affected firm the liberty to seek recovery of dues through the civil courts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

