Greenpeace Challenges Energy Transfer in Pioneering Legal Battle

Greenpeace International has filed a lawsuit in a Dutch court against Energy Transfer, testing new EU laws designed to protect rights activists from legal harassment. The environmental group aims to counter previous retaliatory lawsuits from Energy Transfer in the U.S. regarding the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Updated: 11-02-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 23:00 IST
Greenpeace International has initiated a groundbreaking lawsuit against U.S. pipeline giant Energy Transfer in a Dutch court, the environmental organization announced on Tuesday. This move represents the first application of new European legislation aimed at shielding rights activists from litigations designed to silence them.

Since 2017, Energy Transfer has taken legal action in U.S. courts against Greenpeace USA, Greenpeace International, and other environmental organizations, demanding $300 million for alleged disruptions to the Dakota Access Pipeline project. Greenpeace International stated its intent to recuperate all losses incurred from what it describes as baseless and consecutive lawsuits initiated by Energy Transfer.

The European Union, in 2024, implemented rules to assist journalists, rights activists, and public watchdog groups in fending off efforts meant to intimidate them through costly legal proceedings. The lawsuit was filed with Amsterdam's District Court, although applicability of EU and Dutch laws in Energy Transfer's case remains unclear.

(With inputs from agencies.)

