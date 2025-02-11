Ceasefire Crisis: Netanyahu and Trump Demand Hostage Release from Hamas

In a bold statement on Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that a fragile ceasefire with Hamas would end if Israeli hostages were not released by Saturday. This announcement followed a security cabinet meeting aimed to address the tense situation in Gaza.

The ceasefire, brokered by Qatar and Egypt and backed by the United States, witnessed setbacks as hostages remain in captivity despite initial agreements. President Donald Trump echoed Netanyahu's call for the immediate release of hostages, indicating a potential end to the ceasefire if demands were not met by the weekend.

Hamas has accused Israel of violating terms with deadly attacks and aid obstructions, a claim refuted by Israeli officials. Gazans face dire humanitarian conditions, and UN Chief Antonio Guterres warns of a potential 'immense tragedy' if conflict reignites, amid regional tensions fueled by Trump's proposals for Gaza's redevelopment.

