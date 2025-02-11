Aid Efforts in Gaza: Challenges Amid Fragile Ceasefire
The United Nations reports increased aid to Gaza following a recent ceasefire, though access remains contentious. Israeli interference and alleged ceasefire violations by both Israel and Hamas complicate deliveries. Key supplies like tents and machinery face delays, while humanitarian needs far outpace available resources.
Aid flows into Gaza have risen considerably since the ceasefire began last month, according to the United Nations, despite concerns over the ceasefire's fragility.
Some humanitarian supplies, temporarily held at the Egypt-Gaza border due to Israeli inspections, highlight the ongoing challenges NGOs face.
Amidst accusations from both sides, the humanitarian community continues to struggle with significant gaps in addressing Gaza's urgent needs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
