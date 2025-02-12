Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Faces Court for Alleged Remarks Against Army

Rahul Gandhi has been summoned to court for allegedly making defamatory remarks about the Indian Army during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in December 2022. The case will be heard on March 24. A defamation complaint, filed by ex-Border Roads Organisation director Uday Shankar Srivastava, claims Gandhi's comments were derogatory.

The political landscape is abuzz as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi finds himself under legal scrutiny for allegedly making defamatory remarks against the Indian Army. These remarks were purportedly made during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in December 2022.

The court proceedings, overseen by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Alok Verma, are set for March 24. As the date approaches, the attention is turning towards Gandhi, who is expected to present himself before the court following the complaint lodged by Uday Shankar Srivastava, a former director of the Border Roads Organisation, whose rank is equivalent to a colonel in the army.

According to the grievance articulated by lawyer Vivek Tiwari, Gandhi's statements on December 16 were not only derogatory but also defamed the Indian Army. The comments were made shortly after a clash between Indian and Chinese forces, triggering this legal challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

