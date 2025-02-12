Russian Jet Incident: Navigational Error or Strategic Move in Polish Skies?

A Russian SU-24MR military jet intruded into Polish airspace over the Gdansk bay due to an alleged navigational mishap, according to the Polish armed forces. The aircraft penetrated 6.5 km into Polish territory, lingering just over a minute before rerouting.

Polish airspace monitors communicated with Russian officials, who acknowledged the incursion was due to a navigational system failure. Following the Polish intervention, the aircraft's route was promptly adjusted, operating originally from Russia's Kaliningrad exclave.

Polish Interior Minister Tomasz Siemoniak emphasized the incident reflects ongoing Russian provocations in the Baltic, a concern persisting over recent years. He assured that Poland's monitoring systems responded effectively, and an assessment by the Polish foreign ministry is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)