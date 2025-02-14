Bail Granted to Delhi Officer in Bribery Case
A Delhi court granted bail to Vijay Maggo, a Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board officer, accused of accepting a bribe. The court cited the lengthy trial process. Maggo's arrest followed a CBI trap, and cash, plus documents, were recovered. The bail came with a personal bond and sureties.
- Country:
- India
A Delhi court has granted bail to Vijay Maggo, a legal officer with the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, involved in bribery allegations. Maggo allegedly accepted a Rs 5 lakh bribe to enable the reopening of two business shops.
Special Judge Sudhanshu Kaushik placed Maggo in custody on November 8, 2024, but stated that further custody or interrogation was unnecessary. Considering the arrested period, the court provided bail on February 13.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) uncovered further evidence during investigations, including Rs 3.79 crore in cash and incriminating documents. Maggo's bail requires a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and two sureties of the same amount.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- court
- bail
- bribery
- Vijay Maggo
- DUSIB
- CBI
- corruption
- arrested
- cash
ALSO READ
CBI's Crucial Charge Sheet Strikes at Heart of Rs 400 Crore Ponzi Scam in Assam
Budget Boost: CBI's New Funding for Modernization
CBI Cracks Down on West Bengal CAPF Recruitment Scam
Delhi High Court Petition Calls for CBI Probe into Alleged Drone Federation Forgery
CBI Nabs Fugitive in Tripura Chit Fund Scam After 12 Years