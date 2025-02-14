Bail Granted to Delhi Officer in Bribery Case

A Delhi court has granted bail to Vijay Maggo, a legal officer with the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, involved in bribery allegations. Maggo allegedly accepted a Rs 5 lakh bribe to enable the reopening of two business shops.

Special Judge Sudhanshu Kaushik placed Maggo in custody on November 8, 2024, but stated that further custody or interrogation was unnecessary. Considering the arrested period, the court provided bail on February 13.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) uncovered further evidence during investigations, including Rs 3.79 crore in cash and incriminating documents. Maggo's bail requires a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and two sureties of the same amount.

