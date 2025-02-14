Left Menu

India Awaits Justice: The Extradition of 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana

The US has approved the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, to India. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis expressed readiness to detain Rana. The decision is hailed as crucial for justice and reflects strong US-India ties. Rana is linked to Pakistani-American terrorist David Headley.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-02-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 20:31 IST
India Awaits Justice: The Extradition of 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana
Tahawwur Rana
  • Country:
  • India

The US administration has greenlit the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, marking a significant stride towards justice. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured that the state is fully prepared to incarcerate Rana upon his arrival in India.

US President Donald Trump announced the move, signaling a strong US-India collaboration against global terrorism. Fadnavis, handling the home portfolio, emphasized Mumbai's readiness to handle such high-profile criminal cases. Rana's extradition is considered a step towards final justice for the victims of the 2008 attacks.

The extradition comes after persistent diplomatic efforts, reflecting a mutual commitment to counter-terrorism. Fears that the US would protect Rana have been set aside, reinforcing the bilateral ties between the two nations. The move is hailed by legal experts as a powerful message against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025