India Awaits Justice: The Extradition of 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana

The US administration has greenlit the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, marking a significant stride towards justice. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured that the state is fully prepared to incarcerate Rana upon his arrival in India.

US President Donald Trump announced the move, signaling a strong US-India collaboration against global terrorism. Fadnavis, handling the home portfolio, emphasized Mumbai's readiness to handle such high-profile criminal cases. Rana's extradition is considered a step towards final justice for the victims of the 2008 attacks.

The extradition comes after persistent diplomatic efforts, reflecting a mutual commitment to counter-terrorism. Fears that the US would protect Rana have been set aside, reinforcing the bilateral ties between the two nations. The move is hailed by legal experts as a powerful message against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)