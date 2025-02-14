BSNL Records Landmark ₹262 Crore Profit in Q3 FY: A Major Turnaround After 17 Years
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has achieved a remarkable milestone by reporting a net profit of ₹262 crore for the third quarter of the financial year, marking its first return to profitability since 2007. This turnaround highlights the impact of strategic reforms, network expansion, and customer-centric initiatives.
Key Financial Highlights:
- Profit: Net profit of ₹262 crore, a significant turnaround from previous losses.
- Revenue Growth:
- Mobility services revenue grew by 15%.
- FTTH (Fiber-to-the-Home) revenue increased by 18%.
- Leased Line services revenue rose by 14% compared to Q3 of the previous year.
- Cost Reduction: Over ₹1,800 crore decline in losses due to reduced finance costs and operational expenses.
Strategic Initiatives Driving Growth:
- Aggressive Network Expansion: Rapid 4G rollout and enhancement of fiber-optic infrastructure.
- Innovative Digital Services: Introduction of:
- National WiFi Roaming: Seamless internet access across networks.
- BiTV: Free high-quality entertainment for mobile customers.
- IFTV: Exclusive entertainment services for FTTH customers.
- Operational Efficiency: Process automation and resource management for cost optimization.
Leadership Perspective:
Shri A. Robert J. Ravi, CMD, BSNL, remarked:
"Our Q3 results reflect our commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and strategic expansion. We anticipate revenue growth exceeding 20% by year-end, driven by strong performances in Mobility, FTTH, and Leased Line services."
Government Support and Revival Initiatives:
- Strategic revival plans and capital infusions from the Government of India.
- Allocation of spectrum to strengthen connectivity.
Outlook for the Future:
- Focus on 5G readiness and further digital transformation.
- Revenue growth projected to exceed 20% by the end of the financial year.
- Commitment to service excellence and support for Digital India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.
BSNL’s financial resurgence underscores its pivotal role in driving India’s digital growth and enhancing service delivery. With a clear roadmap and strong support from the Government, BSNL is poised for sustained growth and profitability in the coming quarters.
