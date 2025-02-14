BSNL Records Landmark ₹262 Crore Profit in Q3 FY: A Major Turnaround After 17 Years

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has achieved a remarkable milestone by reporting a net profit of ₹262 crore for the third quarter of the financial year, marking its first return to profitability since 2007. This turnaround highlights the impact of strategic reforms, network expansion, and customer-centric initiatives.

Key Financial Highlights:

Profit: Net profit of ₹262 crore, a significant turnaround from previous losses.

Net profit of ₹262 crore, a significant turnaround from previous losses. Revenue Growth: Mobility services revenue grew by 15% . FTTH (Fiber-to-the-Home) revenue increased by 18% . Leased Line services revenue rose by 14% compared to Q3 of the previous year.

Cost Reduction: Over ₹1,800 crore decline in losses due to reduced finance costs and operational expenses.

Strategic Initiatives Driving Growth:

Aggressive Network Expansion: Rapid 4G rollout and enhancement of fiber-optic infrastructure.

Rapid 4G rollout and enhancement of fiber-optic infrastructure. Innovative Digital Services: Introduction of: National WiFi Roaming: Seamless internet access across networks. BiTV: Free high-quality entertainment for mobile customers. IFTV: Exclusive entertainment services for FTTH customers.

Introduction of: Operational Efficiency: Process automation and resource management for cost optimization.

Leadership Perspective:

Shri A. Robert J. Ravi, CMD, BSNL, remarked:

"Our Q3 results reflect our commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and strategic expansion. We anticipate revenue growth exceeding 20% by year-end, driven by strong performances in Mobility, FTTH, and Leased Line services."

Government Support and Revival Initiatives:

Strategic revival plans and capital infusions from the Government of India.

Allocation of spectrum to strengthen connectivity.

Outlook for the Future:

Focus on 5G readiness and further digital transformation.

and further digital transformation. Revenue growth projected to exceed 20% by the end of the financial year.

by the end of the financial year. Commitment to service excellence and support for Digital India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.

BSNL’s financial resurgence underscores its pivotal role in driving India’s digital growth and enhancing service delivery. With a clear roadmap and strong support from the Government, BSNL is poised for sustained growth and profitability in the coming quarters.