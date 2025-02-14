Left Menu

Judges Scrutinize Musk-Led Efficiency Overhaul in U.S.

Three federal judges are evaluating the access of Elon Musk's DOGE team to sensitive payment systems in U.S. agencies. Legal challenges argue Musk's appointment lacks legal authority, raising privacy concerns and political misuse of data. Courts previously blocked Trump’s related initiatives, questioning their constitutional basis.

Updated: 14-02-2025 21:11 IST
In a critical legal review, three federal judges are set to decide if Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, can access and overhaul payment systems within significant U.S. agencies. The initiative, led by Musk under the Trump administration, aims to cut government waste but has sparked major legal and privacy concerns.

Judges in Manhattan and Washington will hear arguments from Democratic state attorneys general and unions fighting to restrict DOGE's reach. They argue the team lacks legal authority and its initiatives could endanger personal information of millions of Americans, potentially supporting Trump's political interests.

Despite previous court setbacks and questions over its constitutionality, the Trump administration defends the DOGE's oversight mission, stating it targets fraud and waste. As cases unfold, the outcome will test legal boundaries of executive power and data privacy in the government.

