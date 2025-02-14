Revisiting Norms: VP Dhankhar Questions CJI's Role in CBI Director Selection

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has voiced concerns regarding the participation of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) in selecting the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director. Speaking at the National Judicial Academy in Bhopal, Dhankhar questioned the democratic alignment of this statutory prescription, suggesting it's time for a review.

Dhankhar highlighted that the current procedure was shaped due to the executive's previous acquiescence to a judicial decision, but he stressed the importance of revisiting this arrangement to ensure it aligns with democratic values. He asked if any legal rationale justifies the CJI's involvement in executive appointments.

Drawing from his experience as Parliamentary Affairs Minister in 1990, Dhankhar noted that during a period when the Supreme Court had eight judges, constitutional interpretations required a bench of at least five judges. He emphasized that any interpretation should respect the original spirit under Article 145(3) and avoid any overreach of authority.

