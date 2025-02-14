Left Menu

Ben & Jerry's Battle for Social Voice Amid Unilever's Trump Silence Directive

Ben & Jerry's filed a lawsuit against its parent company, Unilever, accusing it of imposing a silence on criticizing President Trump. The ice cream company claims this action undermines its independent board and social activism legacy as Unilever plans to spin off its ice cream brands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-02-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 21:20 IST
Ben & Jerry's Battle for Social Voice Amid Unilever's Trump Silence Directive

Ben & Jerry's is embroiled in a legal battle with its parent company, Unilever, over claims that the multinational demanded silence on political criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The lawsuit contends that Unilever's ice cream chief, Peter ter Kulve, imposed a sudden ban on issuing any statements that criticize Trump, during a restructuring period considered as an 'unprecedented time.'

Ben & Jerry's, renowned for its advocacy on social issues since its inception in 1978, argues that this restriction jeopardizes its independent governance. The company has sought to stop what it perceives as Unilever's attempt to dismantle its activism-focused board as Unilever gears up to spin off its ice cream brands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025