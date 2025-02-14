Ben & Jerry's Battle for Social Voice Amid Unilever's Trump Silence Directive

Ben & Jerry's is embroiled in a legal battle with its parent company, Unilever, over claims that the multinational demanded silence on political criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The lawsuit contends that Unilever's ice cream chief, Peter ter Kulve, imposed a sudden ban on issuing any statements that criticize Trump, during a restructuring period considered as an 'unprecedented time.'

Ben & Jerry's, renowned for its advocacy on social issues since its inception in 1978, argues that this restriction jeopardizes its independent governance. The company has sought to stop what it perceives as Unilever's attempt to dismantle its activism-focused board as Unilever gears up to spin off its ice cream brands.

(With inputs from agencies.)