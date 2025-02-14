Left Menu

Empowering Legislators for Better Governance: Insights from the Haryana Assembly Orientation

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized the crucial role of public representatives in assessing the effective implementation of laws and policies. At Haryana's 15th Legislative Assembly orientation, he highlighted the importance of quality legislative drafting and collaboration between lawmakers and ministries to ensure accountable and impactful governance.

Updated: 14-02-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 21:25 IST
In a recent address, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla highlighted the pivotal role of public representatives in ensuring that legislation and policies are effectively implemented. Speaking at the 15th Legislative Assembly of Haryana's orientation program, he stressed that a thorough assessment by lawmakers can lead to improved governance and accountability.

Birla underscored the importance of quality legislative drafting and the need for wider consultation with elected representatives in the legislative process. He pointed out that inadequate input during the drafting phase can affect both government functionality and legislative scrutiny. He urged for early engagement of lawmakers to integrate their constituents' concerns into proposed laws.

The collaborative approach between legislators and ministries, proposed by Birla, aims to enhance the relevance and effectiveness of legislation. Haryana's Chief Minister supported this, emphasizing the legislature's role in democracy and the responsibility of lawmakers to represent constituents beyond personal ideologies.

