Farmers Unite in Patna Against Agriculture Marketing Policy

Farmers across Bihar are set to hold a mass protest in Patna from March 24 to 26, opposing the government's National Policy Framework for Agriculture Marketing (NPFAM), according to the Samyukt Kisan Morcha.

The Morcha criticized NPFAM, claiming it's more harmful than previous farm laws. At a Mahapanchayat in February, demands were voiced for Bihar's Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, to reject NPFAM, secure minimum support prices (MSP) at favorable rates, and initiate a comprehensive loan waiver.

With Bihar's agricultural market affected by the 2006 repeal of the APMC Act, farmers receive lower prices than the national average. Corruption and privatization are also major concerns impacting small and tenant farmers. The SKM plans extensive campaigns against the perceived anti-farmer policies of the state government, urging farmers to join the protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)