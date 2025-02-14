Left Menu

Farmers Unite in Patna Against Agriculture Marketing Policy

Farmers, led by Samyukt Kisan Morcha, plan a mass protest in Patna from March 24 to 26 against the National Policy Framework for Agriculture Marketing. They demand Bihar's rejection of the policy and improved MSP. Criticism includes privatization and corruption in market systems affecting farmers' income.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 22:04 IST
Farmers Unite in Patna Against Agriculture Marketing Policy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Farmers across Bihar are set to hold a mass protest in Patna from March 24 to 26, opposing the government's National Policy Framework for Agriculture Marketing (NPFAM), according to the Samyukt Kisan Morcha.

The Morcha criticized NPFAM, claiming it's more harmful than previous farm laws. At a Mahapanchayat in February, demands were voiced for Bihar's Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, to reject NPFAM, secure minimum support prices (MSP) at favorable rates, and initiate a comprehensive loan waiver.

With Bihar's agricultural market affected by the 2006 repeal of the APMC Act, farmers receive lower prices than the national average. Corruption and privatization are also major concerns impacting small and tenant farmers. The SKM plans extensive campaigns against the perceived anti-farmer policies of the state government, urging farmers to join the protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025