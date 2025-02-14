Left Menu

Deadline Extended for Prime Minister’s Excellence Awards Nominations

The deadline for nomination submissions for the Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration has been extended to February 21, 2025. These awards recognize exceptional work by government organizations. Nominations in various categories are due to be honored on Civil Services Day, April 21.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 22:44 IST
Deadline Extended for Prime Minister’s Excellence Awards Nominations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The submission deadline for the prestigious Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration has been extended to February 21, 2025, according to an official statement from the Personnel Ministry. Originally set for February 14, the extension accommodates the substantial data upload requirements and numerous requests from participating organizations.

Introduced to acknowledge innovative efforts and extraordinary work by districts and organizations within the central and state governments, the awards focus on enhancing public welfare. Categories for nominations include Holistic Development of Districts, Aspirational Blocks Programme, and Innovations for Central Ministries/Departments, with 16 awards to be conferred in total.

These awards are part of the activities commemorating Civil Services Day, celebrated on April 21, when government officials reaffirm their commitment to public service and excellence. Nominations have been underway since January 20, 2025, with interested parties required to submit their entries through the official web portal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025