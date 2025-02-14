Deadline Extended for Prime Minister’s Excellence Awards Nominations

The submission deadline for the prestigious Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration has been extended to February 21, 2025, according to an official statement from the Personnel Ministry. Originally set for February 14, the extension accommodates the substantial data upload requirements and numerous requests from participating organizations.

Introduced to acknowledge innovative efforts and extraordinary work by districts and organizations within the central and state governments, the awards focus on enhancing public welfare. Categories for nominations include Holistic Development of Districts, Aspirational Blocks Programme, and Innovations for Central Ministries/Departments, with 16 awards to be conferred in total.

These awards are part of the activities commemorating Civil Services Day, celebrated on April 21, when government officials reaffirm their commitment to public service and excellence. Nominations have been underway since January 20, 2025, with interested parties required to submit their entries through the official web portal.

(With inputs from agencies.)