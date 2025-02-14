Left Menu

Gold Smuggling Bust at Mumbai Airport

Three Iranian nationals have been apprehended at Mumbai's international airport with over 7 kilograms of gold hidden in their luggage. The incident occurred after they traveled from Dubai, following a tip-off that led to their arrest by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence under the Customs Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-02-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 22:45 IST
  • India

In a significant smuggling intercept, three Iranian nationals were detained at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. They were found allegedly in possession of 7.143 kilograms of gold, valued at approximately Rs 6.28 crore, according to officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

The trio had arrived from Dubai and were apprehended based on a specific intelligence tip. During a thorough inspection, authorities discovered seven gold bars, each weighing one kilogram, along with a portion of foreign-make gold, all cleverly concealed in a waist bag beneath their clothing.

These individuals have been charged under the Customs Act, and the DRI has initiated a further investigation to uncover the broader smuggling network linked to this operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

