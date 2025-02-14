Conflict Erupts as M23 Rebels Advance in Eastern Congo

Eastern Congo is once again engulfed in conflict as the M23 rebels, allegedly backed by Rwanda, push southward from Goma towards Bukavu, a crucial city near Lake Kivu. This resurgence of violence stems from longstanding ethnic tensions and disputes over control of the region's vast resources.

The fighting has left over a million individuals displaced, sparking international concern about a potential regional war. Neighboring countries, including Burundi and South Africa, have already sent reinforcements to the beleaguered area, further entangling foreign forces in a conflict dating back to the 1990s.

Amid the unfolding crisis, international bodies like the United Nations have intensified calls for peace talks, although progress remains elusive. President Tshisekedi of Congo labels the M23 a terrorist group, maintaining a firm stance against direct negotiations. The situation is a key point of discussion at this week's African Union summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)