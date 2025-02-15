Congo's Plea: NBA's Rwanda Sponsorship Controversy
The Democratic Republic of Congo has urged the NBA to terminate its sponsorship deals with Rwandan entities because of Rwanda's military actions in eastern Congo. This follows similar appeals to other sports organizations with Rwandan partnerships. The NBA is reviewing the situation as per U.S. government guidance.
The Democratic Republic of Congo has called on the NBA to cease its sponsorship agreements with Rwandan entities over Rwanda's military engagement in eastern Congo. This request, detailed in a memo to Reuters, follows similar petitions directed at Formula One and several top soccer clubs.
Congo's foreign minister, Therese Kayikwamba Wagner, in a letter to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, warned that affiliating with a government involved in 'violent expansionism' could damage the NBA's reputation. She highlighted sponsorships with 'Visit Rwanda' and 'RwandAir' as particularly concerning.
An NBA spokesperson stated the league would adhere to U.S. government directives in its operations. The Basketball Africa League, which has twelve teams, including one based in Kigali, faces scrutiny over its Rwandan ties amid ongoing conflict in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
