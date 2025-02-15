Delhi Police Set to File Charge Sheet in High-Profile Extortion Case

Delhi Police have confirmed their intention to file a supplementary charge sheet by February 24 in a high-profile case involving AAP leader Naresh Balyan, who is charged under the stringent MCOCA. Balyan was arrested on December 4 but was subsequently granted bail.

During a court session with Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, the police indicated that the investigation against co-accused Rohit alias Anna and Sachin Chikara is nearing completion, with plans to finalize the report soon.

The court has scheduled February 24 to consider taking cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet against another suspect, Ritik alias Peter, as the legal proceedings continue in this intricate case.

