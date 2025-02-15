Delhi Police Set to File Charge Sheet in High-Profile Extortion Case
Delhi Police have announced plans to file a supplementary charge sheet by February 24 against AAP leader Naresh Balyan, under the MCOCA. Co-accused Rohit alias Anna and Sachin Chikara's investigation is nearly complete. The court will review the supplementary charge sheet against Ritik alias Peter on February 24.
Delhi Police have confirmed their intention to file a supplementary charge sheet by February 24 in a high-profile case involving AAP leader Naresh Balyan, who is charged under the stringent MCOCA. Balyan was arrested on December 4 but was subsequently granted bail.
During a court session with Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, the police indicated that the investigation against co-accused Rohit alias Anna and Sachin Chikara is nearing completion, with plans to finalize the report soon.
The court has scheduled February 24 to consider taking cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet against another suspect, Ritik alias Peter, as the legal proceedings continue in this intricate case.
