Delhi Police Set to File Charge Sheet in High-Profile Extortion Case

Delhi Police have announced plans to file a supplementary charge sheet by February 24 against AAP leader Naresh Balyan, under the MCOCA. Co-accused Rohit alias Anna and Sachin Chikara's investigation is nearly complete. The court will review the supplementary charge sheet against Ritik alias Peter on February 24.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 16:17 IST
Delhi Police officer Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have confirmed their intention to file a supplementary charge sheet by February 24 in a high-profile case involving AAP leader Naresh Balyan, who is charged under the stringent MCOCA. Balyan was arrested on December 4 but was subsequently granted bail.

During a court session with Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, the police indicated that the investigation against co-accused Rohit alias Anna and Sachin Chikara is nearing completion, with plans to finalize the report soon.

The court has scheduled February 24 to consider taking cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet against another suspect, Ritik alias Peter, as the legal proceedings continue in this intricate case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

