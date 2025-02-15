BSF Foils Gold Smuggling Attempt at India-Bangladesh Border

In a pivotal crackdown, the Border Security Force (BSF) has successfully thwarted a gold smuggling operation along the India-Bangladesh border, seizing gold biscuits valued at Rs 3 crore. The operation led to the arrest of one individual, as announced in an official statement on Saturday.

The BSF personnel, acting on crucial intelligence input, managed to intercept a motorcyclist around the Bithari border outpost on Friday. Upon search, they discovered 25 gold biscuits ingeniously concealed within a cavity under the fuel tank of the motorcycle.

Interrogation revealed that the accused was from Padamvila village and had been handed the gold consignment by a Bangladeshi smuggler. The smuggler instructed him to deliver the package to a designated location near Bithari market, with a promise of Rs 1,500 as compensation for the risky endeavor, the statement disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)