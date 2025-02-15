Family Seeks Safe Return of British Nationals Held in Iran

Two British nationals, identified as Craig and Lindsay Foreman, have been detained in Kerman, Iran, on security charges. Their family is collaborating with authorities to guarantee their welfare and repatriation.

The Iranian media released images of the detainees meeting the British ambassador, raising public attention but withholding clear identification. The British Foreign Office has expressed concerns and commitment to engage in diplomatic efforts for their release.

Human rights organizations have criticized Iran's detention practices, claiming they are often politically motivated. Despite these accusations, Iran maintains the charges are security-related.

(With inputs from agencies.)