Mob Justice: Tragic Vigilante Killing in Bihar

A mob lynched a mentally challenged man after he allegedly killed two individuals in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, according to authorities on Saturday.

The incident unfolded Friday night in Makandpur village, within the jurisdiction of Nathnagar police station. A police statement detailed that Chotu Kumar, reportedly mentally challenged, attacked 68-year-old Rajeev Rai and 65-year-old Jai Prakash Ram, along with three others, using a wooden log.

Rai died immediately, while Ram succumbed to injuries later. Law enforcement found Kumar under attack by villagers upon arrival, and he later died at a hospital. Senior officers have engaged with the victims' families, emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation as locals confirm Kumar's mental health issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)