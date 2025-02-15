Controversy Erupts Over 'Sheesh Mahal' Renovation Probe

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav has endorsed the Central government's decision to initiate an investigation into the alleged irregularities surrounding the renovation of Arvind Kejriwal's official residence. The probe, prompted by the Central Vigilance Commission, focuses on accusations of property mergers to expand the premises at 6, Flagstaff Road.

Yadav stressed the importance of accountability, referencing the BJP's 'Sheesh Mahal' label to criticize the renovation expenses. He highlighted the concurrent COVID-19 hardships faced by Delhi residents, lacking essential resources like oxygen and hospital beds.

Accusing the BJP of constant 'rebranding and renaming' in governance, Yadav assured Congress will vigilantly monitor developments over the next few months, ready to act if public welfare is compromised. This investigation was catalyzed by BJP leader Vijender Gupta's complaints and CPWD reports.

