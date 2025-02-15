Ceasefire Brings Sixth Hostage Exchange Between Israel and Hamas

In a significant development, Israel and Hamas have completed their sixth exchange of hostages and prisoners amid a fragile ceasefire that narrowly avoided collapse. More than 300 Palestinian prisoners were released by Israeli authorities in exchange for three Israeli hostages who had been held in Gaza since the October 7 attack led by Hamas.

The released hostages include Iair Horn, 46, Sagui Dekel Chen, 36, and Alexander Troufanov, 29, all dual nationals. Horn was abducted with his brother Eitan, who remains in captivity. Among the Palestinian prisoners released was Ahmed Barghouti, 48, a close aide to prominent militant figure Marwan Barghouti.

This exchange marks the sixth since the ceasefire commenced on January 19, resulting in the release of 21 hostages and over 730 Palestinian prisoners. The fate of the truce hangs in the balance, as the war could resume in March if no agreement is reached on returning all hostages and extending the ceasefire indefinitely.

(With inputs from agencies.)