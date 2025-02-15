Left Menu

Ceasefire Brings Sixth Hostage Exchange Between Israel and Hamas

Israel and Hamas conducted a sixth exchange of hostages and prisoners. Israel released over 300 Palestinian prisoners in return for three Israeli hostages. Notable figures were involved in the exchange, and the ceasefire may end without a resolution for the second phase requiring the release of all remaining hostages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 15-02-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 20:18 IST
Ceasefire Brings Sixth Hostage Exchange Between Israel and Hamas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a significant development, Israel and Hamas have completed their sixth exchange of hostages and prisoners amid a fragile ceasefire that narrowly avoided collapse. More than 300 Palestinian prisoners were released by Israeli authorities in exchange for three Israeli hostages who had been held in Gaza since the October 7 attack led by Hamas.

The released hostages include Iair Horn, 46, Sagui Dekel Chen, 36, and Alexander Troufanov, 29, all dual nationals. Horn was abducted with his brother Eitan, who remains in captivity. Among the Palestinian prisoners released was Ahmed Barghouti, 48, a close aide to prominent militant figure Marwan Barghouti.

This exchange marks the sixth since the ceasefire commenced on January 19, resulting in the release of 21 hostages and over 730 Palestinian prisoners. The fate of the truce hangs in the balance, as the war could resume in March if no agreement is reached on returning all hostages and extending the ceasefire indefinitely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025