Maharashtra Firing Incident Transferred to Anti-Terrorism Squad

The probe into a shooting incident in Nanded, Maharashtra, that resulted in one death and left another critically injured, has now been handed over to the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS), as confirmed by an official on Saturday.

The shooting occurred on February 10 near Sachkhand Gurdwara in Shahidpura. An unknown assailant fired at Gurmeet Singh Sevadar, a parolee serving a life sentence, and his relative, Ravindra Singh Rathore, who was killed. Sevadar remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

The case was initially registered at Vazirabad police station but now falls under the jurisdiction of the ATS' Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Unit. Two individuals from another state, accused of providing logistic support to the shooter, were apprehended on February 13 and are currently in police custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)