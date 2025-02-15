Left Menu

Maharashtra Firing Incident Transferred to Anti-Terrorism Squad

The investigation into a fatal firing incident in Nanded, Maharashtra, has been moved to the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad. One person died and another was injured in the incident near Sachkhand Gurdwara. Two suspects from another state have been arrested for assisting the shooter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-02-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 20:33 IST
Maharashtra Firing Incident Transferred to Anti-Terrorism Squad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The probe into a shooting incident in Nanded, Maharashtra, that resulted in one death and left another critically injured, has now been handed over to the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS), as confirmed by an official on Saturday.

The shooting occurred on February 10 near Sachkhand Gurdwara in Shahidpura. An unknown assailant fired at Gurmeet Singh Sevadar, a parolee serving a life sentence, and his relative, Ravindra Singh Rathore, who was killed. Sevadar remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

The case was initially registered at Vazirabad police station but now falls under the jurisdiction of the ATS' Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Unit. Two individuals from another state, accused of providing logistic support to the shooter, were apprehended on February 13 and are currently in police custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025