Horrific Crime in Rawal Village: Man Arrested for Wife's Murder

In Rawal village, a man named Gyanendra was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife, Kirti, by slitting her throat with an axe. Despite being married for two years, the couple faced ongoing disputes. Police suspect an extramarital affair as the motive. Gyanendra attempted to flee but was captured by authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hardoi | Updated: 15-02-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 23:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded in Rawal village as Gyanendra was apprehended for allegedly murdering his wife, Kirti, by slitting her throat with an axe. The local police were informed about the tragedy by concerned villagers.

Kirti, who was 24 and married to Gyanendra for two years, was found dead after a suspected domestic dispute. Her family resides in the nearby Lohrai village, under the jurisdiction of the same police station, but were absent during the incident.

The police suspect an extramarital affair as a potential motive for the crime, which has rocked the local community. Gyanendra was caught while trying to escape and is now in custody. The authorities have taken Kirti's body for post-mortem examination and called forensic experts to gather further evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

