Security Forces Dismantle Illegal Check Posts Amid Manipur Unrest

Security forces have successfully dismantled illegal check posts established by 'village volunteers' along the Imphal-Churachandpur road, police reported on Sunday.

These check posts had been operational since the start of the ethnic conflict, according to police sources.

Joint security operations saw the removal of volunteer check posts at Kaprang and S Kwatlian in Churachandpur District on NH-2. Security forces have since assumed control of the areas to facilitate safe vehicle movement, a police officer noted. The ethnic violence in Manipur, initiated in May 2023, has resulted in deadly clashes between the Meitei community of the Imphal Valley and the Kuki-Zo tribal groups in the adjoining hills, causing over 250 fatalities and displacing thousands.

In another development, a police officer disclosed that an FIR has been filed concerning fraudulent calls made by unidentified individuals directed at state assembly legislators.

"Complaints have been received by Manipur Police regarding dubious calls from unknown sources attempting to manipulate and mislead state assembly MLAs, exploiting the prevailing political scenario," the officer stated.

Further legal actions are being pursued following the registration of an FIR at Imphal Police Station. This comes after the imposition of President's rule in Manipur and suspension of the state assembly, shortly after Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation.

(With inputs from agencies.)