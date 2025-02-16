Goan Deportees Return Amidst US Immigration Crackdown

In a move reflecting the ongoing US crackdown on illegal immigration under the Trump administration, two people from Goa were among 116 Indians deported and returned to India this past weekend. Their arrival was confirmed by an official at Dabolim airport in Goa.

The Goans were flown in from Amritsar and have now reached their respective homes, as per state NRI commissioner Narendra Sawaikar. While the identities of these individuals were not disclosed, Sawaikar underscored the importance of adhering to immigration protocols.

He reiterated his appeal to Indian nationals to follow proper procedures when traveling abroad and assured that the NRI commission remains available for necessary guidance. The deportations follow a C-17 aircraft touchdown in Amritsar, which ferried the nationals back to India late Friday night.

