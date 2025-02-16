Left Menu

Supreme Court Sweeps Clean: Workplace Admonitions Not Criminal Insults

The Supreme Court of India has ruled that admonitions by seniors in the workplace are not intentional insults requiring criminal proceedings. This decision came as the court quashed a criminal case against an institute director, emphasizing that such admonitions do not fit within the definition of intentional insults under the law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 14:09 IST
Supreme Court Sweeps Clean: Workplace Admonitions Not Criminal Insults
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has clarified that workplace admonitions by senior officials do not qualify as intentional insults warranting criminal charges. This ruling aims to prevent a punitive approach that could undermine workplace discipline.

A bench consisting of Justices Sanjay Karol and Sandeep Mehta concluded that acts such as abuse or rudeness at work do not constitute "intentional insult" under Section 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). This part of the code is slated to be replaced by Section 352 under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in July 2024.

The judgment came while quashing charges against the director of a national institute accused of scolding an assistant professor. The court found the allegations lacked the severity needed to invoke Sections 269 and 270 of the IPC, which address acts that could spread infectious diseases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025