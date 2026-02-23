Maharashtra's Ambitious Budget Session: Balancing Relief and Discipline

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly's Budget Session commencing Monday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured the public of a budget that harmonizes financial relief with stringent fiscal oversight. Notably, the assembly will introduce 15 Bills during this key session.

Incorporating priorities set by the late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the Budget is designed to combine both public welfare and financial discipline. The session, beginning on February 23, 2026, is slated to last four weeks and will address pressing issues affecting the populace and the state's economy.

Chief Minister Fadnavis emphasized Maharashtra's fiscal gains, highlighting additional allocations from the Union Budget and significant infrastructural commitments, including rail and high-speed corridors. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar affirmed the government's resolve in addressing societal concerns through constructive engagement and dialogue during the session.

(With inputs from agencies.)