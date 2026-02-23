Left Menu

Maharashtra's Ambitious Budget Session: Balancing Relief and Discipline

Maharashtra's Budget Session, starting February 23, 2026, promises substantial public and fiscal initiatives. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is optimistic about achieving a balance between public relief and fiscal discipline. Extensive funding and reforms, particularly in AI and infrastructure, underscore the state's commitment to comprehensive development.

23-02-2026
Representative Image of Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly's Budget Session commencing Monday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured the public of a budget that harmonizes financial relief with stringent fiscal oversight. Notably, the assembly will introduce 15 Bills during this key session.

Incorporating priorities set by the late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the Budget is designed to combine both public welfare and financial discipline. The session, beginning on February 23, 2026, is slated to last four weeks and will address pressing issues affecting the populace and the state's economy.

Chief Minister Fadnavis emphasized Maharashtra's fiscal gains, highlighting additional allocations from the Union Budget and significant infrastructural commitments, including rail and high-speed corridors. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar affirmed the government's resolve in addressing societal concerns through constructive engagement and dialogue during the session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

