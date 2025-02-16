Drone Warfare Escalates: Ukraine Under Siege

Overnight drone attacks resulted in infrastructure damage and at least one injury in Mykolaiv and Kyiv, Ukrainian officials reported Sunday. The Ukrainian military, facing a barrage of 143 drones, successfully intercepted 95, attributing the failure of additional attacks to electronic countermeasures.

Governor Vitaliy Kim confirmed the swift extinguishing of a fire in Mykolaiv, though the precise target remains undisclosed. In Kyiv, five apartment buildings and various commercial spaces sustained damage, although no injuries were reported. President Zelenskiy has urged Western nations for enhanced air defenses as Russia escalates its aerial bombardments.

Zelenskiy stresses the need for a united international front against Russian aggression, calling for a European army amidst waning U.S. support. The geopolitical landscape trembled as President Trump bypassed European allies, initiating talks with Putin and excluding Europe from Ukraine peace discussions, prompting diplomatic ripples.

