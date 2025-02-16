M23 Rebels Take Bukavu: A New Chapter in DRC's Turmoil

M23 rebels have made significant inroads into Bukavu, the second-largest city in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, amidst minimal government resistance. The move comes after the seizure of Goma in January, marking the group's most significant advance in its revived insurgency initiated last year.

The rapid progression of the rebels, allegedly backed by Rwandan interests, has sparked fears of potential regional conflict, reminiscent of the wars that plagued the region between 1996 and 2003. The insurgency, deeply rooted in historical tensions over power and resources, continues to exacerbate Congo's humanitarian challenges, leaving hundreds of thousands displaced.

Bukavu residents have attested to the presence of M23 fighters in central districts, some even welcoming the insurgents. Meanwhile, government troops have reportedly begun evacuating the city, triggering security concerns and a rise in chaos. Videos show M23 troops interacting with locals, posing in the city's central Independence Square.

