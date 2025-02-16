Russian Drone Strike Hits Mykolaiv's Vital Infrastructure

A Russian drone strike has severely damaged a crucial thermal power plant in Mykolaiv, situated in southern Ukraine. The assault, which occurred overnight, has resulted in 46,000 consumers facing frigid winter temperatures without heating, according to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Prime Minister Shmyhal addressed the incident on Sunday, expressing his belief that the strike was a deliberate attempt to plunge citizens into a humanitarian catastrophe. He relayed his statement via the social media platform Telegram.

As temperatures plummet, the strategic attack poses a significant threat to the well-being of Mykolaiv's residents, who are now grappling with the perilous situation of surviving the extreme cold without adequate heating infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)