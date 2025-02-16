Left Menu

Escalating Gang Violence: Brussels' Drug War Takes Another Life

A 19-year-old was shot dead in Brussels, highlighting the growing problem of drug gang violence in the city. This incident marks just one in a series of violent acts attributed to drug-related disputes. Authorities continue to seek out suspects involved in these alarming criminal activities.

A murder has sent shockwaves through Brussels, as a 19-year-old man was fatally shot, revealing the persistent drug-related gang violence plaguing the city. Despite efforts to curb this issue, over 100 criminal networks are active across Belgium.

This recent shooting took place in Anderlecht. Authorities are actively pursuing suspects who fled the scene. Initial investigations suggest the violence stems from rivalry within the drug trafficking community.

The tragedy follows a series of violent incidents in the capital, including a previous killing in Anderlecht and a separate February shooting that temporarily closed metro stations. The city remains under a cloud of gang-related fear and instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

