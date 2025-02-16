Left Menu

M23 Rebels Enter Bukavu, South Kivu In Crisis

M23 rebels have reportedly entered Bukavu, the provincial capital of South Kivu, after Congolese troops withdrew to prevent urban conflict, according to Governor Jean-Jacques Purusi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 18:41 IST
On Sunday, the governor of the Democratic Republic of Congo's South Kivu province confirmed that M23 rebels, reportedly backed by Rwanda, had moved into the center of Bukavu, the provincial capital.

To prevent urban warfare, Congolese troops withdrew from the area. The situation remains tense as the rebels occupy the city center.

Governor Jean-Jacques Purusi conveyed these developments to Reuters, highlighting the strategic withdrawal of government forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

