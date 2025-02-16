M23 Rebels Enter Bukavu, South Kivu In Crisis
M23 rebels have reportedly entered Bukavu, the provincial capital of South Kivu, after Congolese troops withdrew to prevent urban conflict, according to Governor Jean-Jacques Purusi.
On Sunday, the governor of the Democratic Republic of Congo's South Kivu province confirmed that M23 rebels, reportedly backed by Rwanda, had moved into the center of Bukavu, the provincial capital.
To prevent urban warfare, Congolese troops withdrew from the area. The situation remains tense as the rebels occupy the city center.
Governor Jean-Jacques Purusi conveyed these developments to Reuters, highlighting the strategic withdrawal of government forces.
(With inputs from agencies.)
At least 900 bodies have been recovered after days of fighting in eastern Congo city of Goma, UN health agency says, reports AP.