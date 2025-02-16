Deported Immigrant Arrested Upon Return to India

A man from Haryana, deported with other illegal Indian immigrants from the United States, was detained at the Amritsar airport in Punjab upon his arrival for his involvement in a murder case, as confirmed by local authorities on Sunday.

This latest batch of deportees included 33 individuals hailing from Haryana, with three from the Kurukshetra district. The US military aircraft transporting a total of 116 illegal immigrants touched down at Amritsar International Airport late Saturday.

Kurukshetra's Superintendent of Police, Varun Singala, reported that a lookout notice had been issued for Sahil Verma from Pehowa. Verma was implicated in a FIR filed on May 14, 2022, citing charges of criminal intimidation and violations of the POCSO Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)