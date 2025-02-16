Left Menu

Chilling Kidnapping Tale: Two Arrested After Intense Gunfight

Police have apprehended two individuals involved in the kidnapping of a young boy in Gwalior, following a dramatic gunfight in Morena, Madhya Pradesh. The suspects, aiming for a Rs 1 crore ransom, kidnapped the child en route to school. The boy was located hours later, while the suspects face legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Morena | Updated: 16-02-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 19:24 IST
Chilling Kidnapping Tale: Two Arrested After Intense Gunfight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, police arrested two suspects involved in the abduction of a businessman's son in Gwalior, following an intense gunfight in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district.

The suspects confessed to executing the kidnapping for a hefty ransom of Rs 1 crore. The six-year-old victim was abducted after assailants threw chilli powder in his mother's eyes.

Authorities launched a search operation, finding the child abandoned in a village within 14 hours. Key evidence, including firearms and a motorcycle, was seized from the suspects. Investigations are ongoing to capture additional accomplices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025