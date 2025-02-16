Chilling Kidnapping Tale: Two Arrested After Intense Gunfight
Police have apprehended two individuals involved in the kidnapping of a young boy in Gwalior, following a dramatic gunfight in Morena, Madhya Pradesh. The suspects, aiming for a Rs 1 crore ransom, kidnapped the child en route to school. The boy was located hours later, while the suspects face legal action.
In a significant breakthrough, police arrested two suspects involved in the abduction of a businessman's son in Gwalior, following an intense gunfight in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district.
The suspects confessed to executing the kidnapping for a hefty ransom of Rs 1 crore. The six-year-old victim was abducted after assailants threw chilli powder in his mother's eyes.
Authorities launched a search operation, finding the child abandoned in a village within 14 hours. Key evidence, including firearms and a motorcycle, was seized from the suspects. Investigations are ongoing to capture additional accomplices.
